‘Guardian’ Soldiers prepare for EFMB with Korean partners

CAMP CASEY, South Korea – Healthcare specialists from the 101st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, along with medical specialists from the South Korean Army’s 5th Infantry Division Medical Battalion, run to their next testing lane during an Expert Field Medical Badge training event on Camp Casey, South Korea March 9. The Soldiers are preparing to compete in the EFMB competition in May in an effort to earn the coveted EFMB badge. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

