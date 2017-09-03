(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Guardian’ Soldiers prepare for EFMB with Korean partners [Image 2 of 2]

    ‘Guardian’ Soldiers prepare for EFMB with Korean partners

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    CAMP CASEY, South Korea – Healthcare specialists from the 101st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, along with medical specialists from the South Korean Army’s 5th Infantry Division Medical Battalion, run to their next testing lane during an Expert Field Medical Badge training event on Camp Casey, South Korea March 9. The Soldiers are preparing to compete in the EFMB competition in May in an effort to earn the coveted EFMB badge. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 07:47
    Photo ID: 3223877
    VIRIN: 170309-A-CZ808-002
    Resolution: 3502x2501
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Guardian’ Soldiers prepare for EFMB with Korean partners [Image 1 of 2], by CPT Jonathan Camire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Preparation
    Medic
    Competition
    Partnership
    Training
    1st Infantry Division
    Expert Field Medical Badge
    EFMB
    Healthcare Specialist
    101st Brigade Support Battalion
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

