    Full Moon Evacuation: U.S. Marines conduct casualty evacuation training with Portuguese Allies [Image 4 of 9]

    Full Moon Evacuation: U.S. Marines conduct casualty evacuation training with Portuguese Allies

    BEJA, PORTUGAL

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa and Portuguese Special Operation Forces members surround a simulated casualty during a a casualty evacuation training exercise during Exercise Real Thaw 17 at Beja, Portugal March 9, 2017. Real Thaw 17 is a Portuguese-led, combined force exercise that provides tactical training to multiple participating nations in order to maintain joint readiness and strengthen relationships with NATO Allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 06:53
    Photo ID: 3223852
    VIRIN: 170309-M-ND733-1064
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 26.72 MB
    Location: BEJA, PT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full Moon Evacuation: U.S. Marines conduct casualty evacuation training with Portuguese Allies [Image 1 of 9], by Sgt Jessika Braden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

