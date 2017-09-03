Full Moon Evacuation: U.S. Marines conduct casualty evacuation training with Portuguese Allies

A U.S. Marine assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa links up with Portuguese Special Operation Forces members as part of a casualty evacuation training exercise with Portuguese NATO allies during Exercise Real Thaw 17 at Beja, Portugal March 9, 2017. Real Thaw 17 is a Portuguese-led, combined force exercise that provides tactical training to multiple participating nations in order to maintain joint readiness and strengthen relationships with NATO Allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden)

