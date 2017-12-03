170312-N-OU129-221 HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (Mar. 12, 2017) Key senior leaders attached to the Pacific Partnership 2017 mission take advantage of scheduled liberty to attend a Poya Day celebration at a local Buddhist temple in Hambantota, Sri Lanka March 12. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 05:25 Photo ID: 3223840 VIRIN: 170311-N-OU129-221 Resolution: 4784x2349 Size: 2.38 MB Location: LK Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170312-N-OU129-221 [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Joshua Fulton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.