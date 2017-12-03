(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170312-N-OU129-120 [Image 2 of 2]

    170312-N-OU129-120

    SRI LANKA

    03.12.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    170312-N-OU129-120 HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (Mar. 12, 2017) Key senior leaders attached to the Pacific Partnership 2017 mission take advantage of scheduled liberty to attend a Poya Day celebration at a local Buddhist temple in Hambantota, Sri Lanka March 12. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 05:26
    VIRIN: 170312-N-OU129-120
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170312-N-OU129-120 [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Joshua Fulton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    170312-N-OU129-221
    170312-N-OU129-120

    Pacific Partnership
    Sri Lanka
    Pacific Partnership 2017
    PP17

