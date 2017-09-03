Black Hawk helicopters from the 10th Mountain Division's 10th Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Drum New York sit on the flight line at Storck Barracks in Illesheim, Bavaria, Germany, Mar. 9, 2017. The 10th Mountain Division's Combat Aviation Brigade is on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of Russian aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 05:04 Photo ID: 3223830 VIRIN: 170309-A-IY962-003 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 10.05 MB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TRAIN STRONG! [Image 1 of 5], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.