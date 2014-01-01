Yokosuka, Japan (Mar. 11, 2017) – US Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka Commanding Officer, Capt. Rosemary C. Malone, rejoices as she crosses the finish line after completing a relay race that she and staff members of USNH participated in against host nation staff members of Japanese Self Defense Force (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka, as a part of an Olympic Sports Day Challenge, held Mar. 11. The Sports Day Challenge is a medical community event which focuses on continuing the established bond and comradery between the two allied nations. USNH Yokosuka is the largest U.S. military treatment facility on mainland Japan caring for approximately 43,000 eligible beneficiaries. (US Navy photo by USNH Yokosuka PAO/Released by USNH Yokosuka PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2014 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 04:21 Photo ID: 3223821 VIRIN: 170311-N-OB549-059 Resolution: 2100x1402 Size: 507.41 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNH YOKOSUKA VS JSDF HOSPITAL OLYMPIC SPORTS CHALLENGE [Image 1 of 4], by Gregory Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.