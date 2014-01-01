(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USNH YOKOSUKA VS JSDF HOSPITAL OLYMPIC SPORTS CHALLENGE [Image 4 of 4]

    USNH YOKOSUKA VS JSDF HOSPITAL OLYMPIC SPORTS CHALLENGE

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.01.2014

    Photo by Gregory Mitchell 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    Yokosuka, Japan (Mar. 11, 2017) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kelly Canales of US Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, participates in a relay race with other USNH Yokosuka staff members against host nation staff members of Japanese Self Defense Force (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka, as a part of an Olympic Sports Day Challenge, held Mar. 11. The Sports Day Challenge is a medical community event which focuses on continuing the established bond and comradery between the two allied nations. USNH Yokosuka is the largest U.S. military treatment facility on mainland Japan caring for approximately 43,000 eligible beneficiaries. (US Navy photo by USNH Yokosuka PAO/Released by USNH Yokosuka PAO)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2014
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 04:20
    Photo ID: 3223818
    VIRIN: 170311-N-OB549-015
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 435.81 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNH YOKOSUKA VS JSDF HOSPITAL OLYMPIC SPORTS CHALLENGE [Image 1 of 4], by Gregory Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    u.s. naval hospital yokosuka
    Japan self-defense force
    naval hospital yokosuka
    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kelly Canales
    sports day challenge
    u.s. military treatment facility

