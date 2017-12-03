Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand

First Lt. Ian Emory, Task Force Forge Aide-de-Camp, hands out 1st Cavalry Division patches to members of the Army National Guard 38th Infantry Division before the start of their combat patch ceremony in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 12, 2017. The U.S. Army is the only military service that authorizes a soldier to wear the unit patch of a wartime element on their uniform as part of a tradition which draws its roots from the revolutionary war. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

Date Taken: 03.12.2017
Location: HELMAND PROVINCE, AF