(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand [Image 1 of 10]

    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand

    HELMAND PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    03.12.2017

    Photo by OF-2 Kay Nissen 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    First Lt. Ian Emory, Task Force Forge Aide-de-Camp, hands out 1st Cavalry Division patches to members of the Army National Guard 38th Infantry Division before the start of their combat patch ceremony in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 12, 2017. The U.S. Army is the only military service that authorizes a soldier to wear the unit patch of a wartime element on their uniform as part of a tradition which draws its roots from the revolutionary war. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 04:02
    Photo ID: 3223816
    VIRIN: 170312-F-NJ008-003
    Resolution: 3858x2758
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: HELMAND PROVINCE, AF 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand [Image 1 of 10], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen advise in Helmand
    Guardsmen advise in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    38th Infantry Division
    deployed
    combat patch
    Afghanistan
    Army National Guard
    Helmand
    Task Force Forge

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT