A member of the Army National Guard 38th Infantry Division meets with his Afghan counterpart to advise on engineering issues in the Afghan National Army 215th Corps, March 9, 2017 in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. The 38th ID is part of Task Force Forge, a train, advise, assist unit which supports the NATO Resolute Support mission (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 04:03
|Photo ID:
|3223786
|VIRIN:
|170309-F-NJ008-053
|Resolution:
|3780x2412
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|HELMAND PROVINCE, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Guardsmen advise in Helmand [Image 1 of 10], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
