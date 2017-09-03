(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guardsmen advise in Helmand [Image 3 of 10]

    Guardsmen advise in Helmand

    HELMAND PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    03.09.2017

    Photo by OF-2 Kay Nissen 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    A member of the Army National Guard 38th Infantry Division meets with his Afghan counterpart to advise on engineering issues in the Afghan National Army 215th Corps, March 9, 2017 in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. The 38th ID is part of Task Force Forge, a train, advise, assist unit which supports the NATO Resolute Support mission (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 04:03
    Photo ID: 3223786
    VIRIN: 170309-F-NJ008-053
    Resolution: 3780x2412
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: HELMAND PROVINCE, AF 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen advise in Helmand [Image 1 of 10], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen advise in Helmand
    Guardsmen advise in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand
    Guardsmen receive combat patch in Helmand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guardsmen receive combat patch, mark first month as advisers in Helmand

    TAGS

    NATO
    engineers
    advisors
    Indiana
    Afghanistan
    Afghan National Army
    Army National Guard
    Helmand
    Task Force Forge

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT