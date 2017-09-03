A member of the Army National Guard 38th Infantry Division meets with his Afghan counterpart to advise on engineering issues in the Afghan National Army 215th Corps, March 9, 2017 in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. The 38th ID is part of Task Force Forge, a train, advise, assist unit which supports the NATO Resolute Support mission (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 04:03 Photo ID: 3223786 VIRIN: 170309-F-NJ008-053 Resolution: 3780x2412 Size: 1.15 MB Location: HELMAND PROVINCE, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardsmen advise in Helmand [Image 1 of 10], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.