    CFAS LOC for JMSDF Lt. Cmdr. Sanuki

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 10, 2017) Commander, US Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. Matthew Ovios presents Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Shotaro Sanuki with a letter of commendation
    onboard CFAS Mar. 10, 2017. Senuki served as liaison between CFAS and JMSDF Sasebo District from July 2015 to February 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 03:19
    Photo ID: 3223747
    VIRIN: 170120-N-QY759-035
    Resolution: 6611x4722
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS LOC for JMSDF Lt. Cmdr. Sanuki, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    sasebo
    CFAS
    JMSDF
    navy
    alliance

