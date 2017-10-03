SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 10, 2017) Commander, US Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. Matthew Ovios presents Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Shotaro Sanuki with a letter of commendation
onboard CFAS Mar. 10, 2017. Senuki served as liaison between CFAS and JMSDF Sasebo District from July 2015 to February 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 03:19
|Photo ID:
|3223747
|VIRIN:
|170120-N-QY759-035
|Resolution:
|6611x4722
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CFAS LOC for JMSDF Lt. Cmdr. Sanuki, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
