CFAS LOC for JMSDF Lt. Cmdr. Sanuki

SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 10, 2017) Commander, US Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. Matthew Ovios presents Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Shotaro Sanuki with a letter of commendation

onboard CFAS Mar. 10, 2017. Senuki served as liaison between CFAS and JMSDF Sasebo District from July 2015 to February 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP