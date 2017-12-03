31st MEU Marines conduct a CRRC beach raid with USS Green Bay and LCU 1666

170312-N-ZL062-433 OKINAWA, Japan (March 12, 2017) The amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) transits off the coast of Okinawa, Japan. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)

