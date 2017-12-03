31st MEU Marines conduct a CRRC beach raid with USS Green Bay and LCU 1666

170312-N-ZL062-489 OKINAWA, Japan (March 12, 2017) Marines, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), currently deployed with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), relax and sleep aboard landing craft utility 1666, Naval Beach Unit 7, in the ship’s well deck after completing a combat rubber raiding craft beach raid. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)

