    31st MEU Marines conduct a CRRC beach raid with USS Green Bay and LCU 1666 [Image 6 of 12]

    31st MEU Marines conduct a CRRC beach raid with USS Green Bay and LCU 1666

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170312-N-ZL062-357 OKINAWA, Japan (March 12, 2017) Marines, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), currently deployed with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), throw a line to landing craft utility 1666, assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, during a combat rubber raiding craft beach raid. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 03:02
    Photo ID: 3223729
    VIRIN: 170312-N-ZL062-357
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 996.24 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU Marines conduct a CRRC beach raid with USS Green Bay and LCU 1666 [Image 1 of 12], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

