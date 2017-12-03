31st MEU Marines conduct a CRRC beach raid with USS Green Bay and LCU 1666

170312-N-ZL062-253 OKINAWA, Japan (March 12, 2017) Marines, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), disembark from the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a combat rubber raiding craft beach raid. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)

