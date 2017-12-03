170312-N-ZL062-267 OKINAWA, Japan (March 12, 2017) Marines, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), currently deployed with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), throw a line to landing craft utility 1666, assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, during a combat rubber raiding craft beach raid. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 03:01
|Photo ID:
|3223714
|VIRIN:
|170312-N-ZL062-267
|Resolution:
|4143x2758
|Size:
|922.33 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 31st MEU Marines conduct a CRRC beach raid with USS Green Bay and LCU 1666 [Image 1 of 12], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
