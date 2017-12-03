170312-N-ZL062-291 OKINAWA, Japan (March 12, 2017) Marines, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), currently deployed with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), prepare to throw a line to landing craft utility 1666, assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, during a combat rubber raiding craft beach raid. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 03:01 Photo ID: 3223711 VIRIN: 170312-N-ZL062-291 Resolution: 4061x2703 Size: 927.08 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU Marines conduct a CRRC beach raid with USS Green Bay and LCU 1666 [Image 1 of 12], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.