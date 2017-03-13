(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fixing any and all: vehicle maintenance

    Fixing any and all: vehicle maintenance

    JAPAN

    03.13.2017

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Grady, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron special purpose vehicle maintainer, and A1C Andrew Martinez, 18th LRS vehicle maintenance apprentice, apply a patch to the interior of a vehicle March 13, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Maintenance for government vehicles can range from something as simple as changing the oil regularly to something as demanding as a complete engine replacement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 03:16
    Kadena
    vehicle
    maintenance
    18th LRS

