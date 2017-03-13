Fixing any and all: vehicle maintenance

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Grady, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron special purpose vehicle maintainer, and A1C Andrew Martinez, 18th LRS vehicle maintenance apprentice, apply a patch to the interior of a vehicle March 13, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Maintenance for government vehicles can range from something as simple as changing the oil regularly to something as demanding as a complete engine replacement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)

