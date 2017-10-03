Palidin fire mission

A U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, assigned to Bravo Battery, 2-82nd Field Artillery, 3rd Brigade, 1st Calvary Division fires during training operation at Camp Manion Iraq, March 10, 2017. Bravo Battery provides base security in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

