    Palidin fire mission

    CAMP MANION, IRAQ

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    A U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, assigned to Bravo Battery, 2-82nd Field Artillery, 3rd Brigade, 1st Calvary Division fires during training operation at Camp Manion Iraq, March 10, 2017. Bravo Battery provides base security in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 01:15
    Photo ID: 3223602
    VIRIN: 170310-A-MF745-100
    Resolution: 5627x3751
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: CAMP MANION, IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palidin fire mission, by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Iraqi security forces
    Paladin
    American
    Kurdish
    Kurdistan
    Iraqi
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    USA
    Combined Joint Task Force
    Training
    CJTF
    Fire Mission
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
    Christopher Brecht
    Spc. Christopher Brecht

