A Peshmerga soldier had improvised tourniquet applied to his leg during medical training given by members of the Kurdistan training coordination center near Mosul, Iraq, March 8, 2017. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 01:18 Photo ID: 3223600 VIRIN: 170308-A-JA380-102 Resolution: 5103x3402 Size: 1.79 MB Location: MOSUL, NINEVEH, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peshmerga receive medical training [Image 1 of 7], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.