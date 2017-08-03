Peshmerga receive medical training

A Peshmerga soldier tilts the head back of another soldier acting as a casualty to check for breathing during medical training given by members of the Kurdistan training coordination center near Mosul, Iraq, March 8, 2017. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

