Peshmerga receive medical training

A Peshmerga soldier applies a bandage to another soldier acting as a casualty during medical training given by the near Mosul, Iraq, March 8, 2017. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

