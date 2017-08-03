A Peshmerga soldier applies a bandage to another soldier acting as a casualty during medical training given by the near Mosul, Iraq, March 8, 2017. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)
This work, Peshmerga receive medical training [Image 1 of 7], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
