    Peshmerga receive medical training

    MOSUL, NINEVEH, IRAQ

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Craig Jensen 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    A Peshmerga soldier checks the pulse of another soldier acting as a casualty during medical training given by members from the Kurdistan training coordination center near Mosul, Iraq, March 8, 2017. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peshmerga receive medical training [Image 1 of 7], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

