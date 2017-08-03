U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, talks with Anti-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Defense System (AUDS) operator Sgt. Alex O'Neill, deployed in support of CJTF-OIR, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, about his current mission in Mosul, Iraq, March 08, 2017. The AUDS is designed to disrupt and neutralize unmanned aerial vehicles engaged in hostile airborne surveillance and potential malicious threats. A global Coalition of more than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partner forces to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 01:22 Photo ID: 3223573 VIRIN: 170308-A-XH155-063 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.28 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Townsend visits soldiers in Mosul [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.