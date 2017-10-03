(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Night Flight Ops

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Night Flight Ops

    JAPAN

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170310-N-TH560-247 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2017) An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, takes off on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 23:53
    Photo ID: 3223550
    VIRIN: 170310-N-TH560-247
    Resolution: 4248x2828
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Night Flight Ops [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    Pacific
    LHD 6
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU)
    Night Flight Ops
    VMM-262
    MV-22B Osprey
    DVIDS Email Import
    Flying Tigers of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262

