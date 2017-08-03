NCHB1 Cargo Handling

Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1 (NCHB1) guide an ordnance container aboard the Military Sealift Command Vessel MV Major Bernard F. Fisher (T-AK-4396) at Naval Base Guam March 8, 2017. NCHB1 is the Navy's only active duty cargo handling battalion and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Information Systems Technician1st Class Ledget Glover III)

