    NCHB1 Cargo Handling [Image 7 of 9]

    NCHB1 Cargo Handling

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    03.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 75

    Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Anthony Chaplin, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1 (NCHB 1), conducts cargo handling operations aboard the Military Sealift Command Vessel MV Major Bernard F. Fischer (T-AK-4396) at Naval Base Guam March 8, 2017. NCHB 1 is the Navy’s only active duty cargo handling battalion and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 22:22
    Photo ID: 3223521
    VIRIN: 170308-N-IV194-0843
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.35 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCHB1 Cargo Handling [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

