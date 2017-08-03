Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1 (NCHB 1) perform cargo handling operations aboard the Military Sealift Command Vessel MV Major Bernard F. Fischer (T-AK-4396) at Naval Base Guam March 8, 2017. NCHB 1 is the Navy’s only active duty cargo handling battalion and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 22:22 Photo ID: 3223520 VIRIN: 170308-N-IV194-0161 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 6.87 MB Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCHB1 Cargo Handling [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.