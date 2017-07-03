(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction [Image 1 of 8]

    NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ledget Glover III 

    Commander, Task Force 75

    Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 (NMCB1) place concrete to construct a helicopter landing zone at Naval Base Guam, March 7, 2017. NMCB1 provides expeditionary construction and engineering support to expeditionary bases and responds to humanitarian assistance disaster relief(HADR) requests. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Information Systems Technician1st Class Ledget Glover III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 21:57
    Photo ID: 3223485
    VIRIN: 170307-N-YV613-0082
    Resolution: 3589x2553
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction [Image 1 of 8], by PO1 Ledget Glover III, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction
    NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction
    NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction
    NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction
    NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction
    NMCB1 Landing Zone Construction
    NMCB1 Landing Zone Construction
    NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Battalion
    Mobile
    Seabee
    Naval
    Construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT