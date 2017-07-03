NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction

Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 (NMCB1) place concrete to construct a helicopter landing zone at Naval Base Guam, March 7, 2017. NMCB1 provides expeditionary construction and engineering support to expeditionary bases and responds to humanitarian assistance disaster relief(HADR) requests. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Information Systems Technician1st Class Ledget Glover III)

