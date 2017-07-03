Builder 3rd Class Miles Touchstone, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 (NMCB1), uses a bullfloat to smooth wet concrete and construct a helicopter site at Naval Base Guam, March 7, 2017. NMCB1 provides expeditionary construction and engineering support to expeditionary bases and responds to humanitarian assistance disaster relief(HADR) requests. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Information Systems Technician1st Class Ledget Glover III)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 21:57
|Photo ID:
|3223482
|VIRIN:
|170307-N-YV613-0231
|Resolution:
|4608x2437
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction [Image 1 of 8], by PO1 Ledget Glover III, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT