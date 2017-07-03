NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction

Builder 3rd Class Miles Touchstone, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 (NMCB1), uses a bullfloat to smooth wet concrete and construct a helicopter site at Naval Base Guam, March 7, 2017. NMCB1 provides expeditionary construction and engineering support to expeditionary bases and responds to humanitarian assistance disaster relief(HADR) requests. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Information Systems Technician1st Class Ledget Glover III)

