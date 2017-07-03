Builder Constructionman Cheyenne Gray assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 (NMCB1) pours concrete in the rain to construct a helicopter site at Naval Base Guam March 7, 2017. NMCB1 provides expeditionary construction and engineering support to expeditionary bases and responds to humanitarian assistance disaster relief (HADR) requests. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 21:57
|Photo ID:
|3223476
|VIRIN:
|170308-N-IV194-0910
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.29 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction [Image 1 of 8], by PO1 Ledget Glover III, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
