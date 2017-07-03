Equipment Operator 2nd Class Thomas Leslie assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 (NMCB1) operates a hose during the construction of a helicopter site at Naval Base Guam March 7, 2017. NMCB1 provides expeditionary construction and engineering support to expeditionary bases and responds to humanitarian assistance disaster relief (HADR) requests. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 21:57 Photo ID: 3223470 VIRIN: 170308-N-IV194-0284 Resolution: 3703x4886 Size: 7.35 MB Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.