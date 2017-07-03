(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction [Image 8 of 8]

    NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    03.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 75

    Equipment Operator 2nd Class Thomas Leslie assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 (NMCB1) operates a hose during the construction of a helicopter site at Naval Base Guam March 7, 2017. NMCB1 provides expeditionary construction and engineering support to expeditionary bases and responds to humanitarian assistance disaster relief (HADR) requests. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 21:57
    Photo ID: 3223470
    VIRIN: 170308-N-IV194-0284
    Resolution: 3703x4886
    Size: 7.35 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB1 Helicopter Landing Zone Construction [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

