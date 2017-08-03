Fighter Pilots teach STEM: Kadena Middle Schoolers visit 18th Operations Support Squadron

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brock McGehee, 44th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle pilot, shows Kadena Middle School students the cockpit of an F-15C Eagle, March 3, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. KMS students learned about the 18th Operations Support Squadron during a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)
