Fighter Pilots teach STEM: Kadena Middle Schoolers visit 18th Operations Support Squadron

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brock McGehee, 44th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle pilot, shows Kadena Middle School students the engine exhausts of an F-15C Eagle, March 3, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Kadena Middle School students toured the 18th Operations Squadron as part of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

