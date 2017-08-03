(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fighter Pilots teach STEM: Kadena Middle Schoolers visit 18th Operations Support Squadron [Image 3 of 5]

    Fighter Pilots teach STEM: Kadena Middle Schoolers visit 18th Operations Support Squadron

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brock McGehee, 44th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle pilot, shows Kadena Middle School students the engine exhausts of an F-15C Eagle, March 3, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Kadena Middle School students toured the 18th Operations Squadron as part of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 21:12
    Photo ID: 3223464
    VIRIN: 170308-F-ZC102-2023
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighter Pilots teach STEM: Kadena Middle Schoolers visit 18th Operations Support Squadron [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fighter Pilots teach STEM: Kadena Middle Schoolers visit 18th Operations Support Squadron

    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Omari Bernard

