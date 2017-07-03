Airmen from the 33rd Rescue Squadron and the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron lift a fuel hose to refuel an HH-60 Pavehawk during routine training on the flightline March 7, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Aircrews rely on fuel from the 18th LRS to keep aircraft running and ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 20:40
|Photo ID:
|3223450
|VIRIN:
|170307-F-ZC102-2098
|Resolution:
|6540x4451
|Size:
|11.62 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gas and Go: 33rd RQS conducts hot refueling during training [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT