An HH-60 Pavehawk crewmember from the 33rd Rescue Squadron directs a helicopter onto a refueling station March 7, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Airmen from the 33rd RQS train night and day to provide support in disaster and rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

Gas and Go: 33rd RQS conducts hot refueling during training