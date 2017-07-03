(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gas and Go: 33rd RQS conducts hot refueling during training [Image 4 of 6]

    Gas and Go: 33rd RQS conducts hot refueling during training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An HH-60 Pavehawk crew from the 33rd Rescue Squadron awaits take off from the flightline March 7, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Members of the 33rd and 31st Rescue Squadrons train and work together to provide support for combat rescue and disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 20:39
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Omari Bernard

