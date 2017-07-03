An Airmen from the 33rd Rescue Squadron dashes back to a running HH-60 Pavehawk during hot-refueling during routine training on the flightline March 7, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Members of the 33rd Rescue Squadron from Kadena AB train to provide support for combat rescue and disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 20:39
|Photo ID:
|3223442
|VIRIN:
|170307-F-ZC102-2060
|Resolution:
|7175x4789
|Size:
|13.75 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gas and Go: 33rd RQS conducts hot refueling during training [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
