An Airmen from the 33rd Rescue Squadron dashes back to a running HH-60 Pavehawk during hot-refueling during routine training on the flightline March 7, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Members of the 33rd Rescue Squadron from Kadena AB train to provide support for combat rescue and disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 20:39 Photo ID: 3223442 VIRIN: 170307-F-ZC102-2060 Resolution: 7175x4789 Size: 13.75 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gas and Go: 33rd RQS conducts hot refueling during training [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.