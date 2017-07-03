Airmen from the 33rd Rescue Squadron conducted hot-refueling during routine training on the flightline March 7, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Hot-refueling occurs when refueling an aircraft on the ground while the engines are still running. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)
|03.07.2017
|03.12.2017 20:39
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Gas and Go: 33rd RQS conducts hot refueling during training [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
