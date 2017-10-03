U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephen Baudo, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, checks spacing on an engine blade March 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. When installing new cores into an existing unit, the entire engine goes through a rigorous series of checks and tests before being declared mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 20:25 Photo ID: 3223418 VIRIN: 170310-F-JZ560-020 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.87 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Breaking in the core [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.