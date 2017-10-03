(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Breaking in the core

    Breaking in the core

    JAPAN

    03.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron research inspection information March 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. After a module has been on an engine for a certain amount of flight-time, that piece must be replaced. When a new part as major as a core engine module is installed, the entire unit goes through tests to “break-in” the new component. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 20:24
    Photo ID: 3223417
    VIRIN: 170310-F-JZ560-029
    Resolution: 5105x3524
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking in the core [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Breaking in the core
    Breaking in the core
    Breaking in the core
    Breaking in the core
    Breaking in the core
    Breaking in the core

    Kadena
    engine
    maintenance
    core
    18th CMS

