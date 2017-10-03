Airmen from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron research inspection information March 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. After a module has been on an engine for a certain amount of flight-time, that piece must be replaced. When a new part as major as a core engine module is installed, the entire unit goes through tests to “break-in” the new component. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 20:24
|Photo ID:
|3223417
|VIRIN:
|170310-F-JZ560-029
|Resolution:
|5105x3524
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Breaking in the core [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT