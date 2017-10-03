Breaking in the core

Airmen from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron research inspection information March 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. After a module has been on an engine for a certain amount of flight-time, that piece must be replaced. When a new part as major as a core engine module is installed, the entire unit goes through tests to “break-in” the new component. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)

