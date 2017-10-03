U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Donovan Walters, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, checks a valve on a F100/220 engine March 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Whenever a new core is installed, the entire unit goes through a “break-in” process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 20:24
|Photo ID:
|3223413
|VIRIN:
|170310-F-JZ560-220
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Breaking in the core [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT