    Breaking in the core [Image 5 of 6]

    Breaking in the core

    JAPAN

    03.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Donovan Walters, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, checks a valve on a F100/220 engine March 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Whenever a new core is installed, the entire unit goes through a “break-in” process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 20:24
    Kadena
    engine
    maintenance

