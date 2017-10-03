Breaking in the core

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephen Baudo, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, walks toward a F100/220 engine March 10, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Engines are tested in a building specially designed to reduce the noise produced during testing by utilizing thick walls and advanced architecture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)
