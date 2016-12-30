170311-N-LI768-941

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 11, 2017) The amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) transits the ocean during a vertical replenishment. Comstock is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2016 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 17:55 Photo ID: 3223367 VIRIN: 170311-N-LI768-941 Resolution: 4300x3011 Size: 2.09 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMSTOCK DEPLOYMENT [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.