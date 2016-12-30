(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    COMSTOCK DEPLOYMENT [Image 1 of 2]

    COMSTOCK DEPLOYMENT

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.30.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    170311-N-LI768-941
    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 11, 2017) The amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) transits the ocean during a vertical replenishment. Comstock is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 17:55
    Photo ID: 3223367
    VIRIN: 170311-N-LI768-941
    Resolution: 4300x3011
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMSTOCK DEPLOYMENT [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

