MAKIN ISLAND VERTREP

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 11, 2017) Lance Cpl. Cameron Barnes and Lance Cpl. Jordie Yanez, assigned to USS Makin Island (LHD 8) combat cargo department, attach cargo nets to an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the Blackjacks of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, during a vertical replenishment. Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2016 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 [Image 1 of 2]