    MAKIN ISLAND VERTREP [Image 2 of 2]

    MAKIN ISLAND VERTREP

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.30.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    170311-N-LI768-722
    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 11, 2017) Lance Cpl. Cameron Barnes and Lance Cpl. Jordie Yanez, assigned to USS Makin Island (LHD 8) combat cargo department, attach cargo nets to an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the Blackjacks of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, during a vertical replenishment. Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 17:55
    Photo ID: 3223364
    VIRIN: 170311-N-LI768-722
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAKIN ISLAND VERTREP [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    COMSTOCK DEPLOYMENT
    MAKIN ISLAND VERTREP

