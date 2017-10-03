(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Real Thaw 17

    Exercise Real Thaw 17

    SANTA MARGARITA, 1, PORTUGAL

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army paratroopers from 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a 120mm mortar live-fire exercise, during Exercise Real Thaw in Santa Margarita training area , Portugal, March 10, 2017. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air and land tactical training. (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Real Thaw 17 [Image 1 of 22], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

