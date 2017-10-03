U.S. Army paratroopers from 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a 120mm mortar live-fire exercise, during Exercise Real Thaw in Santa Margarita training area , Portugal, March 10, 2017. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air and land tactical training. (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 17:49
|Photo ID:
|3223339
|VIRIN:
|170310-A-II094-089
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|SANTA MARGARITA, 1, PT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Real Thaw 17 [Image 1 of 22], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
