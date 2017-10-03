Exercise Real Thaw 17

U.S. Army paratroopers from 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a 120mm mortar live-fire exercise, during Exercise Real Thaw in Santa Margarita training area , Portugal, March 10, 2017. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air and land tactical training. (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).

