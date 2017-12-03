USS MAKIN ISLAND DEPLOYMENT

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 12, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tevin Blalark, from Las Vegas, right, helps secure the ship’s anchor chain using a cable jack in the forecastle of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

