Exercise Real Thaw 17

A U.S. Army paratrooper from 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade suits up a Portuguese paratrooper with body armor at the mortar firing during Exercise Real Thaw in Santa Margarita training area , Portugal, March 10, 2017. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air and land tactical training.(photo by Elena Baladelli\released).
